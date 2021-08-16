On August 3rd, ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was indicted on four charges by a Georgia grand jury in connection with the shooting murder of his cousin earlier this year.

Silento was arrested on February 1st for allegedly murdering his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. On January 21st, police responded to a 3:30 a.m. call regarding shots fired and found Rooks dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” the DeKalb County Police Department wrote at the time.

According to the DeKalb County Superior Court’s bill of indictment via Billboard, Silento was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. There is currently no pending court dates, and Silento will remain jailed without bond.

Silento rose to prominence in 2015 with his viral hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’.