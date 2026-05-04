On the last stop of their Australian tour, Mumford & Sons brought out Australian singer-songwriter Gretta Ray for a live performance of “Badlands”.

During the band’s show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Ray performed Gracie Abrams’ guest vocal part of the track.

Sharing a clip on Instagram this morning (May 4th), she said: “Time of my life being reunited with the lads and an honour to sing Miss Gracie Abrams’ part in this perfect song. Feel like I’m floating on a cloud after this!!! Ridiculously thankful.”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretta Ray (@grettaray)

“Badlands” appears on Mumford & Sons’ recently released album Prizefighter, which also features collaborations with Hozier, Gigi Perez, and Chris Stapleton. In a 3.5-star review, Rolling Stone wrote of the album: “The hardy, hearty Mums’ mix of good intentions and the well-chosen cast of A-list hired hands, makes for a record that’s steady, sturdy and vulnerable.”

Frontman Marcus Mumford and guitarist Ted Dwane recently joined the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast to talk all things Prizefighter, including the quick turnaround following 2025’s Rushmere.

“As we were finishing the record, there was just still a huge amount of momentum creatively going on, and we were mixing it, we were getting it over the finish line in Electric Lady Studios in New York and Aaron Dessner wandered down to sort of check in with us,” Dwane told us.

“We’ve known him for a long time, and he heard where we were at creatively and then he played us some stuff that he had been working on… we have a huge amount of respect for him, and it just didn’t take very much at all for us to suddenly be making a record together. So it wasn’t really premeditated, but it was sort of undeniable when it started happening… we were sort of impatient to pursue this next body of work.”

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ