There’s simply no escaping Pete Davidson these days. From cavorting with Kim Kardashian to presenting TV specials alongside Miley Cyrus, the Saturday Night Live star is everywhere.

His latest adventure was rapping with Jack Harlow at his Los Angeles concert over the weekend. Harlow is currently on his Crème de la Crème in North America and made sure to surprise his audience at L.A.’s The Novo on Saturday, January 8th.

Davidson was brought onstage during the show, grabbing the mic to rap his way through Harlow’s 2021 track ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’. The duo swapped lines on the track, Davidson doing his best to replace original guest vocalist Pooh Shiesty. “Make some noise for the legend Pete Davidson,” Harlow told the audience as the comedian departed the stage (see below).

Harlow and Davidson’s connection goes back to last March, when they both appeared in an SNL sketch together. They performed a parody of Eminem’s ‘Without Me’, taking on the rise of NFTs. “NFTs are insane / Built on a black chain / A digital ledger of transactions / It records information on what’s happening,” Harlow joked on the track.

Before his performance with Davidson this weekend, Harlow made the news last month for his strong reaction when a woman was assaulted outside one of his shows. Upon hearing about the incident, the rapper immediately demanded the firing of the police officer accused of assaulting the woman.

“Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me,” Harlow wrote as he shared footage of the alleged attack on his Instagram page.

“I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

