Skrillex, the renowned electronic music producer, has announced a new collaboration with rapper Bladee. The new track, ‘Real Spring’, is the latest in a series of collaborations, following his work with artists such as Fred Again.. and Flowdan on ‘Rumble’, PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd on ‘Way Back’, and Bobby Raps on ‘Leave Me Like This’.

The ‘Real Spring’ music video, directed and edited by Gus Reichwald, features Skrillex and Bladee in various settings, including driving in a convertible, dancing in a convenience store, and performing together. The visuals complement the energetic and unique sound of the track.

While Skrillex has not released a solo album since 2014’s Recess, he continues to collaborate with a diverse range of artists and maintain his status as a leading figure in the electronic music scene. Bladee, on the other hand, released his latest album, Spiderr, in September. This collaboration with Skrillex is a fresh addition to both of their discographies and showcases their versatility in the music industry.

Skrillex recently debuted a new look leaving fans stunned. In a drastic transformation, the popular DJ has lost his signature long hair and thick-rimmed glasses in exchange for a short-back-and-sides trim and sleek new wardrobe.

The dramatic change has sent fans wild on social media, with many likening the musician to Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, played by British actor Kit Harington.

