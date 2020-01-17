Taka Perry, an emerging Sydney producer, was called into triple j’s studio and tasked with an interesting task – to create a Breaking Bad beat fused with trap styled attributes. Yes, you read that right, and it’s as amazing as it sounds.

Bryce Mills, triple j’s weekend host asked Taka Perry to make a beat in only 30 minutes. To make the activity even more exhilarating, Bryce Mills gave the chance to listeners to text in a genre of music and their favourite TV show for Perry to meld together.

triple j listener “Taz in Heidelberg from Melbourne” made the decision for Perry to create a Breaking Bad trap style beat – and Perry jumped at the opportunity enthusiastically.

“Bryce from triple j reached out after seeing my previous beat challenges and thought it would be a good idea to do one live on air,” Taka Perry told Tone Deaf. “I love seeing what I can come up with when I’m under strict limitations, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

My verdict – Taka Perry nailed the production, sampling popular dialogue from Breaking Bad, with heavy percussion, leading to a dirty beat that encompasses all the best elements of trap melodies.

You can watch the full video filmed at triple j, below:

Taka Perry made a name for himself in 2019 with the debut release of ‘Introspect’ and ‘Kuruna’ featuring JP The Wavy. The 21-year-old producer and multi-instrumentalist has been building a close-knit fan base and expanding his discography.

The multi-faceted producer has collaborated with names like Ruel, Thomston, Max Frost and more – and with his latest track ’21 Orbits,’ featuring Ghanian-rapper Yaw and Victorian-artist yergurl, Taka Perry is set to become a major player in the Australian music underground.

With the year only at its beginning, I’d be keeping a close eye on Taka Perry’s work.

You can check out ’21 Orbits,’ below: