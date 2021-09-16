Dave Grohl has discussed the biggest challenges in writing his new memoir, The Storyteller, in a trailer released today, September 16th.

The Storyteller, the first book from professional Foo Fighter and budding author Grohl, is coming out on sale October 5th. To prepare fans for its release, the musician released a new trailer discussing his reasons for writing a memoir.

“I’ve never been one to collect stuff but I do collect moments – my life flashes in front of my eyes everyday,” he begins by saying. “And in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can.” And with a career spanning five decades, two iconic bands, and hundreds of legendary stories, there’s a lot to discuss.

Grohl explains that it was the COVID-19 lockdowns that made him take stock of his life, having finally a moment of free time to reflect on everything. He started a new Instagram account, @davestruestories, which gave him a platform to share his extraordinary stories with fans.

His memoir, then, will build on this momentum, although he reveals that the biggest challenge was narrowing down all of his stories to fit into the book. He notes that he could have filled en entire book on just his early band Scream, or about his legendary time as the drummer for Nirvana, or about his late period fronting the Foo Fighters.

“A collection of memories of a life lived loud,” reads his statement on the memoir. “From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

