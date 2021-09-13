The VMAs just took place this Sunday, September 12th, and it was the usual quiet night in at the library. Aussie rapper The KID LAROI performed ‘STAY’ alongside Justin Bieber. Lil Nas X gave a showstopping performance that had Billie Eilish shook. UFC’s running joke Conor McGregor decided to have a quick fight with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet.

As per Billboard, it was a good night for the Foo Fighters though as they walked away with the first-ever Global Icon Award, celebrating their long career in music. And they celebrated it in style, performing a throwback three-song medley of some of their finest hits.

After being introduced by Billie Eilish, the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees threw themselves into 1999’s ‘Learn to Fly’, with drummer Taylor Hawkins touchingly displaying ‘Charlie R.I.P.’ on his bass drum in tribute to the late Rolling Stones icon Charlie Watts.

‘Shame Shame’ followed next before Dave Grohl and co. finished with a thrilling performance of 1997’s ‘Everlong’ (currently enjoying a chart resurgence thanks to their recent live collaboration with young drummer Nandi Bushell). Behind them, a montage showing clips of videos from the band’s career played behind and underneath them, even projecting onto the stage.

“We’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good,” Grohl said when accepting the award on the band’s behalf after their thunderous performance. He then thanked several notable figures from MTV’s history, including former vp of music and talent Amy Finnerty, who’s often credited with helping Nirvana get their big break on the channel. “We’ll see you in 26 years,” he cheekily concluded his speech.

Who’s your money on following up Foo Fighters by winning the Global Icon Award next year? Judging by her fearless fashion choice at the event, it should be Madonna.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

