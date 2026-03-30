The Used delivered what is already one of the best shows of 2026 at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

On Sunday night, the US legends took to the Concert Hall stage accompanied by the Metropolitan Orchestra for one of their most memorable performances to date.

Decked out in all white, the band performed all of the hits and even some surprises with new arrangements, including “Let it Bleed”, “Take it Away”, “Blue and Yellow”, “Buried Myself Alive” “The Taste of Ink”, and “On My Own”. Check out a snippet below.

“I can’t believe they let us play here!” McCracken told the packed-out room.

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Appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, recorded on stage ahead of the show last week, McCracken said the Sydney Opera House show was celebration and culmination of the group’s 25th anniversary world tour.

“The 25-year tour was just insane, sold out all over the world, and we felt really special about it So we wanted to do something that kind of sets this precedent for the years to come – a brand new chapter of The Used,” he said.

“There’s a lot of nerves. We’ve done a lot of rearranging with the songs and a lot of extended parts, and a lot of new cues. And so we’re really kind of focused in at this point. But walking in here, I’m feeling on top of the world. I can’t believe it’s really happening. It’s going to be so cool.”

Aside from some festival spots this year, as well as a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl with My Chemical Romance, McCracken confirmed that The Used are now working on new music.