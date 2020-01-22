Misfits singer and cult figure Glenn Danzig has unveiled the trailer for his directorial debut, Verotika. Suffice to say, it looks pretty wack.

The horror flick is based on characters from Danzig’s adult-oriented comic book company Verotik. Danzig wrote and directed the film as well as composing the score.

JoBlo.com reported Danzig was working on a film based on the Verotik character Ge-Rouge as far back as 2005. It never got off the ground, but it’s fair to assume some elements of the planned project show up in Verotika.

The trailer has a self-consciously budget feel. It looks gory and grotesque. There’s throat slitting, bloody deaths, masked figures and busty outfits. The music is signature Danzig – crusty distorted guitar, graveyard blues riffs.

Here’s a selection of quotes from the clip to get you revved up:

“A film that has cult classic written all over it,” – Sinful Celluloid

“VEROTIKA is the best horror movie I’ve seen in the theaters this year,” – A.V. CLUB

“A total rollercoaster ride of emotions through anticipation to glee to disgust to sympathy to fascination. VEROTIKA is its own world,” – Gabe Roth, The Core/Shudder

“This is a crowd movie. This will be a movie people bond over!” IHORROR.COM

The film was produced in conjunction with Cleopatra Entertainment. It stars stars Caroline Williams (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Rachel Alig, Alice Haig, Natlia Borowsky, Sean Kanan, Scotch Hopkins, Ashley Wisdom and Kayden Kross.

Watch: VEROTIKA Offical Trailer

According to its Amazon listing, it’ll be available on Blu-ray on March 3. Start petitioning your local cinema for a screening now.

In other Danzig news, he reunited with the original Misfits lineup in 2016. The lineup – which includes Slayer’s Dave Lombardo on drums – has continued to tour since. There’s just one show booked for 2020 however, in Mexico, and no word of new releases.

His post-Misfits vehicle, Danzig, remains considerably more active. Their latest album was 2017’s Black Laden Crown.