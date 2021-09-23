For the fourth instalment of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, Mercury Prize-winning alt-rock act Wolf Alice take to London’s Union Chapel’ for a sepulchral performance of their Blue Weekend single, ‘Lipstick on the Glass.’

The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is an ode to the special relationship between artists and the venues they cut their teeth in. Inspired by Jim Beam’s welcoming spirit, each episode of the multi-year partnership will see an artist return to an independent venue close to their heart.

The series launched with a performance from Brit Award-nominated artist Jack Garratt, who returned to London’s Village Underground for a divine multi-instrumental rendition of ‘Time.’

In July, Grammy-nominated Irish act Fontaines D.C. return to beloved North London independent music venue, The Lexington, home to the band’s first shows outside their native Ireland.

For the third instalment, Swedish singer-songwriter José González took to Berlin’s The Michelberger for a beguiling performance of his single ‘Valle Local.’

Today, London rockers Wolf Alice take to the Union Chapel, a reclaimed 19th-century Gothic church, for an uncanny take on their Blue Weekend song ‘Lipstick on the Glass’.

The Jim Beam Welcome Session reunites artists with a venue that occupies a special place in their heart. “As performers, there are just some venues that you connect with musically and emotionally,” explains vocalist Ellie Rowsell.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“That can be rooted in memories of seeing live music there or the spectacle of the space, but it’s also the people that make it what it is.”

Of their decision to perform at Union Chapel, the band explain: “It has Incredible acoustics and is visually very beautiful and for Ellie a sense of nostalgia who grew up nearby and even did an annual Christmas concert with the local community choir here.

“We wanted to play ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ for its melodic grandeur that we hope pays homage to the space we are in. It’s a privilege to play here and something we will collectively remember forever.”

Watch the full performance below