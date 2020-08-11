Melbourne indie-punk rockers WAYSIDE reveal a rocking playlist of tunes that inspired their latest, colourful song ‘Shine (Onto Me)’.

With any good song comes a slew of influence, and Melbourne indie-punk collective WAYSIDE know just how to make up the perfect tune with keeping their signature sound at the forefront of their music while drawing inspiration from a few key Aussie and international bands.

Composed of two best mates from high school, WAYSIDE sees Thomas Davenport and Josh Ehmer shine with their latest track, ‘Shine (Onto Me)’. Making music since 2017, this dynamic duo has put forth one energetic EP, prior to Ehmer heading off for some travel. ‘Shine (Onto Me)’ marks their reunion, and boasts being a guitar driven, positive new single.

“This song is about someone really close to me, who has lived through my worst nightmare and lost the most important thing to her/in her life, yet she’s always giving back where she can and loving in every way that she can,” vocalist Thomas Davenport revealed.

To give fans an idea of where their newest tune comes from, WAYSIDE have unveiled several key influencers to ‘Shine (Onto Me)’, including Aussie icons such as The Whitlams and Silverchair, while putting forth several legendary international bands like Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails.

Check out ‘Shine (Onto Me)’ by WAYSIDE:

Check out the playlist that influenced ‘Shine (Onto Me)’ by WAYSIDE:

The guitars that are throughout this track heavily influenced the guitar lead over on the last chorus

The National – ‘This Is The Last Time’

We really love the general flow and fluid like feel that you get from the main riff; it feels like it’s always moving. We aimed to re-create this mood for the pre-chorus.

PJ Harvey – ‘We Float’

The ebow in this track was a huge influence for the ’Shine (Onto Me)’ solo.

Death Cab For Cutie – ‘Meet Me On The Equinox’

‘Meet Me On The Equinox’ has so many layers that achieve such a dense sound. At times it feels like all of the instruments are doing their own thing, but somehow perfectly align to compliment each other. This is something we wanted to achieve with the ‘(Shine Onto Me)’ chorus

Incubus – ‘Echo’

‘Echo’ possesses a really watery feel. We tried to mimic the flow and mood achieved on this song.

Silverchair – ‘Without You’

This is quite an emotional song, yet still positive with sense of gratitude that we loved. Vocally, Daniel Johns has always been a huge influence of mine.

The Whitlams – ‘Fall For You’

This song is melodic dream that is full of colour. We knew about this song because Lachlan Mitchell, our producer for the album, had also produced it. We particularly loved the bridge in this song, and the way it briefly changed the direction.

Nine Inch Nails – ‘Home’

Nine Inch Nails were heavy in our rotation around this time. The use of ebow was another influence for the solo, along with the general mood of the song.

Ceremony – ‘Calming Water’

The verses are quite driving, mostly driven by the toms. We thought that this might contrast well with a more open and washy chorus.

Wipers – ‘Blue And Red’

We really wanted the chorus to have strange chord shapes and progressions that are played over 6 strings. ‘Blue And Red’ has interesting chords and was definitely a great reference for that.