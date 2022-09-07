We finally know the truth about The Veronicas’ sensational solo career moves.

Earlier this week, the twins shocked Australian music by announcing they were both going solo. It all started when the pop duo’s official Instagram account was completely wiped, leaving behind just a cryptic bio. “Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” it read.

After teasing their respective solo singles on their own Instagram accounts, the pair have now officially released the tracks, and they’re both got a good cause. “PSA The Veronica’s HAVE NOT broken up. We are powerful together, but we can be equally as powerful alone,” they announced on social media.

Jessica and Lisa’s first-time solo releases have been released in partnership with Vodka Cruiser to launch ‘The Solo Project’. The tracks are a celebration of female self-love and have been created to break down the societal stigma surrounding female masturbation.

‘The Solo Project’ came after a survey commissioned by Vodka Cruiser discovered that 57% of Australian women admit to feeling ashamed when they masturbate. Despite this, 60% believe now is the time for self-love to be normalised, while a third want more people to talk openly about the subject.

Jessica’s single is called ‘Seeing Stars’, which she says is “about exploring the idea of feminine power.” Lisa’s ballad ‘Cruisin’ On My Own’, meanwhile, has a pretty self-explanatory title.

“Everything about the world we are living in today is geared towards being fast-paced and transactional,” Lisa explains. “My song talks about the importance of taking the time to discover the most important relationship in your life – the one with yourself. Taking your time to really understand yourself, your needs and to empower yourself through self-care.”

Both of The Veronicas’ singles are ready to stream now (check out both below), while a limited number of vinyl records are also available to buy on the Vodka Cruiser website, with all proceeds going to charity. For more information on ‘The Solo Project’, you can follow Vodka Cruiser on Instagram.

