Fans of The Veronicas have been rocked today by the unexpected news that the siblings are both going solo.

It all saved when the pop duo’s official Instagram account was completely wiped, leaving behind just a cryptic bio. “Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” it read.

That was followed by both of them announcing the launch of solo careers on their personal Instagram accounts.

“I’m going solo,” declared Lisa, adding that something called ‘LISA VERONICA’ would be dropping on Wednesday, September 7th. “I won’t be wasting my time,” she could be heard singing in the accompanying clip.

Jessica, meanwhile, asked fans ‘ARE YOU ON MY TEAM’, revealing that something called ‘JESSIE333’ would come out on the same day her sister’s record drops. In the accompanying clip, she could be seen working on some monster trucks.

After almost two decades working as a duo in the music world, the solo news comes as a huge shock, although no official split of the group has been confirmed yet.

It certainly seems like the move is completely amicable, with both commenting on their sister’s Instagram post. “JE$$IE333 my arch neme$i$ ..yet my greatest inspiration… this is the ultimate $howdown,” Lisa wrote. “Catch me front row in my Lisa Veronica boot leg merch,” declared Jessica.

Nothing in recent times has indicated the end of The Veronicas. They just took part in the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, performing a special gig at The Hop Bar at Beer DeLuxe in Melbourne. The one-off show saw the twins treat adoring fans to an evening of classic hits and rare intimacy.

They’re also scheduled to appear at Grapevine Gathering across the country next month. The duo’s most recent album, Human, came out in 2021, reaching number five on the ARIA Albums Chart.

This is a developing story.

