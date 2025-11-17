With another Australian tour just around the corner, Wednesday 13 is turning his attention to his unlikely, yet perfect, match-up with homegrown provocateur Kim Dracula.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of their co-headline tour, kicking off this Friday (November 21st), Wednesday 13 — real name Joseph Poole — said the idea was first floated by his agent, which he was instantly intrigued by given their difference in sound and style.

According to Wednesday, it is precisely that difference that make the pairing so dynamic. While his roots lie in hard rock and glam rock, he sees Kim as a representation of music’s fresh wave of experimentation, an artist doing something different in a new era. That contrast, he said, will pay off, especially as each artist’s fanbase gets to discover something new themselves.

“Somebody thought it was a good idea… and it turned out that it was a good idea,” Wednesday said. “A lot of the fans are into it. It’s going to be a good crossover. Anyone from either fanbase that doesn’t know the other band’s music, they’re all going to leave fans.

“You get the best of both worlds. New and old.”

Asked whether he sees echoes of his own early-’00s breakthrough in Kim’s momentum today, he offered a reflective response.

“[Marilyn] Manson was the shock rock artist of that time,” he said. “I can see a little bit of that with Kim. But I don’t know if anything will ever capture that era. Everyone’s too desensitised now. When The Walking Dead became a main TV show and you could see people getting their heads blown off on regular TV… shock rock wasn’t so shocking anymore.”

He also reflected on his long history with Australia, noting that he’s visited almost every year since 2009, pandemic years excepted.

“Our fanbase has never died there. It’s only gotten bigger and better. We put the work in — Big Day Out, Soundwave, club tours, supporting Manson and Zombie — and luckily the fans have stayed and they’re loyal.”

Ticket information for Wednesday 13 and Kim Dracula’s Australian tour can be found here.