Tasmania’s own Kim Dracula is finally bringing the madness home.

Known for their wild genre-bending sound and over-the-top live shows, Kim Dracula has announced their ‘Horror Down Under’ tour this November. It marks the first time the enigmatic artist will headline venues across the country, with Wednesday 13 — the horror-punk legend and former Murderdolls frontman — joining as special guest fresh off a sold-out tour in 2023 celebrating his Murderdolls legacy.

From viral covers to a debut album that’s clocked over 60 million streams, Kim Dracula’s rise has been anything but conventional. Their 2023 record A Gradual Decline in Morale smashed boundaries, blending nu-metal, trap, industrial, jazz, and hyperpop into a chaotic, theatrical experience. Now, they’re set to bring that same energy to stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, and Perth.

“It’s not just a concert, it’s a full-on experience. We’re here to shake things up and leave you questioning everything,” Kim Dracula said. “I’m dying to bring this madness home to Australia!”

Before they do, though, Kim Dracula will spend around six weeks touring North America with Ice Nine Kills, Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait and MEST on the ‘Hell of a Summer’ Tour.

If past shows are anything to go by, fans can expect more than just music. Chainsaws, coffins, and a heavy dose of dark humour are standard fare at a KD gig, and no two shows are ever the same.

‘Horror Down Under’ Tour Dates

Pre-sale kicks off Wednesday, August 6th at 9am, with general on-sale from Friday, August 8th at 9am via www.thephoenix.au

Friday, November 21st

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, November 22nd

The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, November 23rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, November 26th

UC Hub, Canberra

Friday, November 28th

The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, November 29th

Magnet House, Perth