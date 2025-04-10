Weezer bassist Scott Shriner is reportedly set to join his band on stage at Coachella this week after his wife, Jillian Lauren, was shot by police and arrested for attempted murder.
A news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department this week reported that California Highway Patrol requested backup on Tuesday in locating three misdemeanour hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighbourhood near Eagle Rock in Los Angeles.
Officers reportedly chased one of the suspects near the back of a residence when Shriner’s wife appeared in the yard of a nearby home. After refusing to drop her firearm multiple times, a shootout then took place with police in which she was hit.
Though she was not involved in the hit-and-run incident, Lauren was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder.
Despite this, according to Rolling Stone, a source close to Weezer said that the bassist will perform with the group on Saturday (April 12th).
Scott Shriner, who married Lauren in 2005, is yet to publicly comment on the matter.
The band were last in Australia in 2023 where they supported KISS and played some of their own arena shows. Since forming in 1992, Weezer have sold over 17 million records worldwide, earning Grammy Awards and many other accolades in the process. Shriner first joined Weezer in 2001 and has featured on every album since their 2002-released fourth studio album, Maladroit.
Shriner’s wife is also an author and has released two books under the name Jillian Lauren – 2010’s Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010 and 2015’s Everything You Ever Wanted.
Weezer are also scheduled to play a number of major festivals this year, including Glastonbury festival in the UK this June, as well as the Soundside Music Festival in Connecticut September and the When We Were Young event in Las Vegas in October.