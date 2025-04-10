The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Lauren, was shot by police this week and arrested for attempted murder.

Per Rolling Stone, a news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news, which reported that California Highway Patrol requested backup on Tuesday in locating three misdemeanour hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighbourhood near Eagle Rock in Los Angeles.

Officers reportedly chased one of the suspects near the back of a residence when an armed Shriner appeared in the yard of a nearby home. After refusing to drop her firearm multiple times, a shootout then took place with police in which she was hit.

Though she was not involved in the hit-and-run incident, Shriner was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder. A handgun was also taken from her residence.

Shriner is also an author and has released two books under the name Jillian Lauren – 2010’s Some Girls: My Life in a Harem in 2010 and 2015’s Everything You Ever Wanted.

Scott Shriner, who married Lauren in 2005, is yet to publicly comment on the matter, which comes just days out from Weezer’s performance at Coachella this weekend.

As of this writing, Weezer are yet to change any plans relating to their Coachella set.

