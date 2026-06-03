Weezer and Wednesday are a match made in heaven on the former’s new single “We Might As Well Be Strangers”.

The ’90s rock icons have teamed up with the popular alt-country band for the release, which is another preview of Weezer’s forthcoming self-titled album, out August 21st.

The band previously teased the album with lead single “Shine Again” in April.

“Plated in what surface instruments call gold. It bears the name Weezer. Its surface is marked by four symbols believed to represent its creators,” Weezer wrote on Instagram in a caption accompanying the album’s artwork. “Carry it with you to the Gathering, and witness what follows.”

Featuring 10 tracks, Weezer is the band’s first full-length album in five years, following Van Weezer (2021).

Their new album paired them with producers Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume, who wanted to make “the most violent Weezer album ever.”

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Weezer reportedly looks back on the band’s legacy as well as to their future.

Looking to the future, they will begin their ‘Weezer: The Gathering Tour’ in September.

The band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo first confirmed the band had finished recording their new album on the band’s Discord channel in February.

Fans had previously been treated to different variations of some album tracks like “Up in the Clouds”, however, which originally started as a demo during sessions for their 2014 release Everything Will Be Alright in the End.

In 2023, Cuomo revealed in a Collider interview that the band’s next album would feature a track titled “CEO”, which it duly does (see tracklist below). “CEO” reportedly acts as a sequel to their iconic “The Sweater Song”. “It’s totally meta and mind-bending,” Cuomo said.

Weezer Tracklist:

1. “Say Yes”

2. “Shine Again”

3. “Don’t Make It Weird”

4. “We Might As Well Be Strangers” (ft. Wednesday)

5. “C.E.O.”

6. “Hoops”

7. “Nowhere”

8. “The Show Must Go On”

9. “Up in the Clouds”

10. “The LA Sound”