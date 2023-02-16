Way back in 2014, Weird Al Yankovic released a track called ‘Handy’, which is a parody of the Iggy Azeala tune ‘Fancy’. The song, and the accompanying clip, became very, very popular, and racked up over two million views on YouTube alone.

However, the song was shrouded with controversy after TMZ reported that the prankster “ambushed” the Australian singer about the song at a concert to get permission to use it.

Now, Weird Al has explained what actually happened, and it appears that TMZ weren’t too far off the mark.

“I grabbed her literally as she was walking off the stage and said ‘Iggy, it’s Weird Al Yankovic, I want to do a parody of your song’,” he told Daily Telegraph.

He continued, “And she was like, ‘I need to see the lyrics, I guess’. And I said ‘I happen to have them right here’ and pulled them out of my pocket and gave them to her.”

“By this time a crowd had gathered around, I think TMZ was even there documenting the whole thing. And she was a little on the spot, I suppose. But she said ‘yeah, looks good to me’. And I said, ‘thank you very much’ and then flew home.”

The popular parody singer is touring Australia next month for his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour and, due to high demand, added extra dates for his already announced shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Weird Al Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

Tickets on sale via Ticketek.

Friday, March 10th

Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday, March 11th

Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday, March 13th

Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall

Tuesday, March 14th

Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday, March 15th

Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday, March 18th

Perth, Astor Theatre

Monday, March 20th

Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Tuesday, March 21st

Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Watch Handy by Weird Al Yankovic: