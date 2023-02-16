Way back in 2014, Weird Al Yankovic released a track called ‘Handy’, which is a parody of the Iggy Azeala tune ‘Fancy’. The song, and the accompanying clip, became very, very popular, and racked up over two million views on YouTube alone.
However, the song was shrouded with controversy after TMZ reported that the prankster “ambushed” the Australian singer about the song at a concert to get permission to use it.
Now, Weird Al has explained what actually happened, and it appears that TMZ weren’t too far off the mark.
“I grabbed her literally as she was walking off the stage and said ‘Iggy, it’s Weird Al Yankovic, I want to do a parody of your song’,” he told Daily Telegraph.
He continued, “And she was like, ‘I need to see the lyrics, I guess’. And I said ‘I happen to have them right here’ and pulled them out of my pocket and gave them to her.”
“By this time a crowd had gathered around, I think TMZ was even there documenting the whole thing. And she was a little on the spot, I suppose. But she said ‘yeah, looks good to me’. And I said, ‘thank you very much’ and then flew home.”
The popular parody singer is touring Australia next month for his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour and, due to high demand, added extra dates for his already announced shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Weird Al Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
Friday, March 10th
Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Saturday, March 11th
Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Monday, March 13th
Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall
Tuesday, March 14th
Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Wednesday, March 15th
Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday, March 18th
Perth, Astor Theatre
Monday, March 20th
Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
Tuesday, March 21st
Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
Watch Handy by Weird Al Yankovic: