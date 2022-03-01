Premier McGowan has just put new COVID restrictions into place that will not allow ‘By The C Perth’ concert to play as WA reaches 1000 cases.

Premier Mark McGowan has recently issued this update after a State Disaster Council was held with the Chief Health Officer:

“A short time ago, we held a meeting of the State Disaster Council to discuss the current situation and consider the Chief Health Officer’s latest health advice.

In Australia, the data shows that once a jurisdiction hits one thousand cases a day, the peak of the Omicron outbreak is only a few weeks away.

The latest advice is that we now should expect to see WA reach the peak of cases in the next two weeks or so.”

New Guidelines for Western Australia

Mcgowan also laid out the new rules around the restrictions put in place.

“Effective 12:01am, Thursday 3 March, in line with WA’s border coming down in full, the following measures will come into effect:

– Mask-wearing required for adults and children in Years 3 and above at all indoor public settings and at major stadiums;

– Home gatherings limited to a total of 10 people indoors and outdoors, except weddings and funerals;

– Private outdoor gatherings in a public space limited to 50 people

– 2 square metre rule and 150 person capacity limit for weddings and funerals, and for places of worship – no more than 10 people inside if held at a private residence

– 2 square metre rule and 150 patron capacity limit for fitness venues, hospitality, entertainment venues, nightclubs, and galleries and museums, with seated service only;

– 2 square metre rule for hairdressers, tattoo parlours and beauty services;

– 2 square metre rule and 500 per capacity limit for outdoor public venues and events, with mask wearing;

– 2 square metre rule for public venues such as swimming pools and recreation centres;

– 50% capacity limit for entertainment venues, such as theatres and cinemas, and for major stadiums, including Optus Stadium, RAC Arena, HBF Stadium (main area) and HBF Park;

– Limit of two visitors per resident per day to aged care and disability care facilities;

– No visitors to hospitals, except for spouses, parents or carers, birth partners or for compassionate reasons;

– 2 square metre rule and 150 person capacity limit indoors or outdoors for higher education facilities including pathway colleges and English language schools;

– Indoor community sports as per venue requirement, with no spectators, except for parents or guardians. Outdoor community sports permitted with no spectators, except for parents or guardians; and

– 4 square metre rule and seated service only for the Crown Casino gaming floor.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

—

These Level 2 measures are expected to be in place for about four weeks, with a review to be undertaken at the end of the month.

Importantly – due to our world leading vaccination rates – we have been able to mitigate the need to move to the severe 4 square metre rule for businesses, which would have a much larger impact on WA businesses and jobs.

As Omicron case numbers continue to significantly increase throughout our State, it is now more important than ever that we listen to the health advice and do all that we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

That is how fast we expect Omicron to spread here.

It is clear that to help minimise the surge in hospitalisations and protect the broader community as we get through the coming peak period, WA will need to move to Level 2 public health measures.”

By The C Perth

These new COVID restrictions will of course affect outdoor venues for concerts. This will impact the By The C Perth show which was scheduled to be in Western Australia but will no longer be able to.

This response to the new update was given by By The C Perth:

“INFORMATION FOR TICKET HOLDERS FOR BY THE C PERTH, SUNDAY 20 MARCH

In an announcement that caught many by surprise, Premier McGowan yesterday limited outdoor concerts in WA to a maximum of 500 people.

No outdoor concerts can be financially viable under that restriction – our By The C concert, scheduled to be held in Perth on Sunday, 20 March, cannot proceed with these capacity limits in place.

Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Ian Moss, Diesel, Vanessa Amorosi, and 1927 were all booked to come to Perth and were ready to play. Cancelling By The C would mean several million dollars in lost revenue and the hardship would reverberate through the many suppliers, event staff, contractors and, of course, artists, all of whom will be left without work and without pay.

If you have a ticket to By The C, unfortunately, the Perth event will NOT be proceeding as scheduled at this stage. But we ask for your patience as we work through these sudden developments. We will explore every avenue, and we will be back in touch with more details and an outcome in due course.

Thanks from the By The C Team, artists, and crew.”