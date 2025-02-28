Western Sydney’s own DINGE aren’t here to play it safe. Their new single, “Promises,” is a punch to the gut—a raw rock, blues-tinged, sax-fuelled meltdown.

“We’re a band that doesn’t fit neatly into one box. We like to call it a Genre Orgy,” DINGE tell Tone Deaf. “Our music blends rap and rock, pulling from real experiences to create something honest, unique to us. We’re not afraid to be loud, to be vulnerable, or to go against the status quo.”

Featuring Emily Blake’s soaring vocals and Simon Ayton’s drum work, “Promises” was recorded live at Factory Studios, channeling every ounce of the band’s reckless energy into a track that feels like it could combust at any second.

“This track is raw. It’s about love turned toxic, about broken promises and ecomotional warfare. The lyrics take you into that space where you’re drowning in something you once thought would save you.”

It’s a slow burn that doesn’t stay slow for long. Somewhere between the eerie piano intro and the full-throttle breakdown, a saxophone slinks its way in—a move that was completely unplanned.

“The saxophone part was a game changer,” they explain. “It wasn’t originally planned, but once we laid down the piano and vocals, we knew it needed something extra. When that sax melody came in, it was like everything clicked into place.”

The guest musician behind the moment? Ross Middleton—who’s played with INXS, Leo Sayer, James Morrison, and Ziggy Marley—bringing his jazz chops into DINGE’s chaotic world.

The “Promises” music video, filmed at Factory Studios by Connor Neill Media, leans hard into the song’s emotional disarray. “The video captures that feeling of isolation and emotional entanglement,” they say. “We wanted something visually striking, contrasting shadows and light, movement that mirrors the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.”

The set was pieced together with junk from the band’s own homes to amp up the dingy factor—because, well, it’s in the name.

DINGE don’t just embrace chaos, they thrive in it. “We come from a place where struggle is real, and our music is about embracing that, wearing the scars like a badge of honour.” “Promises” pushes the band’s sound even further into blues and jazz territory while still holding onto the punk energy that got them here in the first place.

It’s an unhinged, genre-bending anthem that’s only going to sound wilder live. “This one is going to be insane live—it builds so much, and by the end, it just explodes.”

DINGE are gearing up to hit the stage soon—stay tuned for tour dates. Until then, blast “Promises” below.