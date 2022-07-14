Britain’s buzziest band Wet Leg are playing a surprise pop-up show in Sydney tomorrow night, and it’s completely free to attend.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are touring Australia for the first time this month, including performing at Splendour in the Grass.

They’ll now begin their whirlwind tour early this Friday, July 15th, with a free show for Sydney fans at the iconic Lansdowne Hotel.

You can RSVP for the Sydney pop-up show via secretsounds.com. Please note that this doesn’t guarantee entry, so it’s a good idea to get down to The Lansdowne early tomorrow night (doors open at 5pm).

It’s been quite the year for Wet Leg. Their music’s been praised by everyone from Iggy Pop to Hayley Williams to Dave Grohl, while they received a New York Times profile upon the release of their debut, a feat that usually takes other bands a lifetime to achieve.

Check out ‘Chaise Longue’ by Wet Leg:

After creating an incredible amount of hype over just a handful of singles, Wet Leg released their hugely-anticipated self-titled debut album in April, topped the U.K. and ARIA Albums Charts.

Critis were just as impressed as fans, with Rolling Stone calling the album the “sneeringly sarcastic relentlessly catchy post-punk record the world has been fiending for.”

In an interview with Tone Deaf ahead of the album’s release, Teasdale discussed coping with the intense excitement surrounding the band. “It definitely puts pressure on but everything is running at 100 miles per hour that it’s out of our control!,” she said. “Everything’s just surreal, I don’t think we’ve stopped to think about it.”

Wet Leg Sydney Pop-up Show

Presented by Secret Sounds & Domino

Free entry with RSVP via secretsounds.com

Friday, July 15th

The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW