This year’s Splendour in the Grass is just around the corner, and the festival has released set times to get fans excited.

Taking place on the weekend of July 22nd, 23rd and 24th at North Byron Parklands, a stacked lineup including the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Gorillaz and The Strokes is set to impress festivalgoers in a few weeks.

Unfortunately some artists have now had to pull out – Surfaces, Mako Road and Adrian Eagle can no longer play, but they’ve been replaced by the iconic Pond and rising rapper Tasman Keith.

Going by the newly announced set times, it’s going to be hard to catch all the incredible artists over the three days. On the Friday alone, the Amphitheatre has Baker Boy (3pm-3:45pm), Yungblud (4:15pm-5:15pm), Jungle (5:45pm-6:45pm), DMA’s (7:15pm-8:15pm), Yeah Yeah Yeahs (8:45pm-9:45pm), and Gorillaz (10:30pm-12am) performing. That’s almost enough talent for one festival.

On the Saturday, Tim Minchin (10pm-11pm) closes the GW McLennan Tent before The Strokes finish at the Amphitheatre (10:45pm-12am). And there’ll be no quiet Sunday with Amyl and the Sniffers in the GW McLennan Tent (10pm-11pm) and Liam Gallagher at the Amphitheatre (9pm-10pm).

You can check out the full list of set times and event map here. If you’re already attending, you can download the Splendour app (available on both iOS and Android) ahead of time, which comes with a handy planner that allows you to select all the artists and performances you don’t want to miss throughout the weekend.

If you’ve not yet secured your ticket though, there are still some pre-loved tickets currently available in the Splendour resale.

Splendour in the Grass 2022

For further information, visit splendourinthegrass.com

Friday, July 22nd, Saturday, July 23rd, Sunday, July 24th

North Byron Parklands

Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung