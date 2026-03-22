Indie rock outfit Wet Leg had the honour of being the first-ever musical guest on the premiere of Saturday Night Live UK this past weekend.

The UK edition of the legendary sketch show premiered Sky TV, where the band performed two tracks from their second album, Moisturizer.

Kicking things off with “Mangetout”, Wet Leg followed it up with a blistering rendition of the album’s lead single, “Catch These Fists”. Watch below.

The premiere was hosted by SNL royalty Tina Fey, who was joined by a few familiar faces in her opening monologue, including Michael Cera, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, and talk show host Graham Norton.

It’s just the latest in a seemingly endless victory lap for Wet Leg. The Isle of Wight-formed group have been collecting accolades at a dizzying rate since their self-titled debut album topped the charts in both the UK and here in Australia. Earlier this year, they took home two Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, swiftly followed by two BRIT Awards for Best New Artist and Group of the Year.

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SNL UK has already laid out its plans for the next few weeks, with Wolf Alice set to appear alongside host Jamie Dornan on March 28th, followed by Kasabian and host Riz Ahmed on April 4th.

Meanwhile, the original Saturday Night Live in New York is set to return from a break on April 4th with the powerhouse pairing of Jack Black as host and Jack White as the musical guest.