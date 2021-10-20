In the spirit of Halloween, I spent this morning trawling through Reddit, one of the scariest corners of the internet. Deep within the formidable halls of r/music, a discussion was taking place: What is the scariest piece of music ever written?

Frightening music comes in many shapes and forms. There’s the kind of merciless chill that comes with being exposed to Ed Sheeran’s excruciating ‘Shape of You’, or there’s the to-the-bone haunting of Bernard Herrmann’s Psycho soundtrack.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say:

‘Delirium Cordia’ by Fantomas

The third studio album by the Mike Patton-led avant-garde metal act. The record consists of just one song, 74 minutes. A concept album hinged on the theme of surgery without anesthesia.

“Like the surgeon, the composer slashes open the body of his fellow man, removes his eyes, empties his abdomen of organs, hangs him up on a hook holding up to the light all of the body’s palpitating treasures sending a burst of light into its innermost depths,” the band said of the record. Grim.

‘Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima’ by Krzysztof Penderecki

Krzystof Penderecki’s 1960 composition, penned for 52 string instruments, is undoubtedly one of the most affecting pieces of music ever penned.

“It existed only in my imagination, in a somewhat abstract way,” Penderecki said of the composition.“I was struck by the emotional charge of the work…I searched for associations and, in the end, I decided to dedicate it to the Hiroshima victims”.

The composition is a horror film staple, featuring in the likes of William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Manic Street Preachers and SebastiAn have also sampled excerpts in their music.

‘Mourning Glory’ by Ween

Drawn from the irreverent rock acts 1993 major label debut, ‘Mourning Glory’ is a pulverizing garble of noise. High pitched screams, fuzzed-out vocals that sound like they were delivered into a megaphone via hell. It’s nauseating stuff.