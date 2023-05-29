What So Not is about to embark on his first headline Australian tour in five years.

The renowned electronic producer will head to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in July and August (see full dates below).

The tour will mark What So Not’s triumphant return to the live stage in Australia for the first time since 2018. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 31st at 12pm AEST.

What So Not – otherwise known as Chris Emerson – has been carefully crafting an audio-visual experience that will live long in the memory of those who see him live.

Anomaly: Live Mode pairs a 3D animated storyline with the producer’s eclectic music catalogue. offering fans an unforgettable journey intricately intertwined with live synthesis, mesmerising vocals, electrifying drums, and innovative production techniques.

We’ll be doing our damn best to put on a show like you’ve never seen in these rooms before. I’m amped beyond belief,” he says.

The tour is in support of What So Not’s 2022 album Anomaly, which was the eagerly-anticipated follow up to his 2018 debut, Not All the Beautiful Things.

In an interview with Tone Deaf last year, What So Not discussed the making of his second album. “I don’t know if I’ve ever hit such a sweet spot as I have with this album, where I had time to tinker with it as much as I felt necessary,” he said at the time. “I had time to take a lot of space from it and then come back and actually listen to it as a subjective listener.”

What So Not 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Untitled Group

July 29th

Centenary, Perth, WA

August 4th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

August 11th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

August 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC