Concerns are growing as the organisers of the infamous Astroworld performance, Live Nation, plan one of the biggest festivals of 2022.

My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World and Bright Eyes are only a few of the phenomenal acts that are hitting the stage as part of Live Nation’s When We Were Young festival.

Set to be an emo’s Woodstock, people are becoming worried we could get a repeat of the Astroworld tragedy.

The Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in ten people killed and hundreds injured led to approximetly 300 civil lawsuits and one class action suit totalling $750 million (US).

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Live Nation is currently under investigation as a result.

“We are assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with [an ongoing federal committee investigation] as well,” says Live Nation via Chron. “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals.”

“The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organisers and in coordination with local authorities. We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the updates.”

Despite Live Nation’s efforts to reassure festival goers, many have voiced their concerns over social media.

The concept of When We Were Young fest: ❤️❤️‼️ The logistics of When We Were Young fest: ❌ — Luc (@ellkay_) January 19, 2022

When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it’s $225 nonrefundable for one day and it’s run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they’re actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees — Pfizer Nation’s Princess Azula (@space_mom_) January 19, 2022

not live nation trynna use the alt scene to pay their lawyer fees after astroworld — (@GlamGothBeauty) January 18, 2022