English metalcore band While She Sleeps have made a surprising announcement.

The band took to social media to announce an extended hiatus from touring after almost two decades on the live circuit.

In a six-minute video titled “The Paradox of Progress”, they explained that constant touring has taken its toll on the band members.

“I want this band to live forever,” guitarist Mat Welsh said (as per Louder Sound). “If we want it to live forever, we have to stop something.”

“We have made the decision to take an extended break from touring,” added singer Lawrence ‘Loz’ Taylor. “We feel like that is gonna be the best way for us to continue.

“Anyone that wants to succeed in anything knows that it comes at a sacrifice. And I think that at this point in While She Sleeps, it feels like it’s the perfect time to step back, recalibrate, find that fire and channel it into the best Sleeps record you’ve ever heard.”

“If we ignore the sound of the outside world for a minute, if we come back a better band and we’re not recognised for it, then I kinda don’t care,” Welsh added. “Because we’re still a better band.”

“This isn’t about us being a bigger band,”. concluded drummer Adam ‘Sav’ Savage. “This is about us being a band forever.” You can watch the band’s full video announcement above.

While She Sleeps formed in 2006, eventually becoming one of the world’s biggest metalcore outfits.

They released six albums throughout their career, including 2017’s You Are We, a top 40 hit in Australia. Their most recent album, 2024’s Self Hell, reached No. 51 on the UK Albums Chart.

While She Sleeps never slowed down over the years, and in 2023 they played their biggest-ever UK headline show when they sold out London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.