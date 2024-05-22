British metalcore favourites While She Sleeps have announced an Australian tour.

Accompanied by special guests Stick to Your Guns, Ocean Sleeper, and Boundaries, While She Sleeps will head to Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne this September and October (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 29th at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines.

While She Sleeps left a lasting impression on their Australian audiences when they toured as part of Good Things Festival late last year. Surrounding the festival with their own Australian and New Zealand headliners, the band gave just enough to leave fans craving more.

This time, they plan to return bigger and bolder than ever.

“Australia, we’re not coming to f*** spiders! We are stoked to be returning to one of our favourite places in the world with our biggest ever AUS tour to date, playing some of our favourite venues,” the band share.

One venue in particular has them excited. “The Forum in Melbourne has been on our bucket list since we did it with In Hearts Wake in 2017, and we can’t wait to show Australia what we’ve been working on. Bringing with us a heavy line up of hard-hitting bands from across the world, the bill has something for everyone and the shows are gonna be chaos.”

While She Sleeps took things to the next sonic level with their latest album, SELF HELL, released in March. Their sixth album, produced by guitarist Sean Long and long-time collaborator Carl Bown, contains notes of symphonic music, hardcore, synth-rock, and metal.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

From festival-stealing sets and selling out 10,000 capacity shows in London, While She Sleeps are returning to Australia with nearly 20 years of experience to their name.

Joining While She Sleeps on their upcoming tour are Stick to Your Guns, Ocean Sleeper, and Boundaries.

Connecticut hardcore veterans Stick to Your Guns have built up a fervent fanbase since 2003, releasing seven full-length albums in the process. They’re notable for being the first American hardcore band to play in Kenya, Africa.

Ocean Sleeper will fly the flag for Australia. The regional Victorian outfit also appeared at last year’s Good Things Festival, and have also toured with Make Them Suffer, Sunk Loto, and more major acts. 2024 has been a strong year for ocean Sleeper so far, complete with a fully sold-out Australian headline tour.

And last but not least, metalcore band Boundaries will also make the journey from the US, coming to Australia for the very first time. They’ll bring anthems from their third full-length album, Death Is Little More.

While She Sleeps 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via Destroy All Lines

Friday, September 27th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 28th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, September 29th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, October 1st

Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, October 3rd

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Friday, October 4th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, October 5th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC