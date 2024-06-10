Don’t expect to see Bon Jovi play in Australia and New Zealand anytime soon.

After undergoing surgery in 2022, Jon Bon Jovi has been in vocal therapy ever since, which has understandably impacted his ability to perform live.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight though, the US rockstar opened up about his hopes to get back on the touring circuit in the near future.

“I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a long process — it’s been two years — and look, I’m not quite there yet,” he admitted. “[It would be ] two and a half hours, four nights a week – this is the bar I set for myself… I don’t mess around when we go out.”

However, Jon Bon Jovi also recently revealed that he felt “good” with the possibility of quitting life on the road for good if he discovers his vocals aren’t up to the job anymore.

This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that,” he earlier told The Sunday Times.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week — and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy… put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s sad news for Bon Jovi fans, with the band just releasing a new album, Forever, that won’t get played on the road.

Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album is their first since Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord surgery, and features the singles “Legendary” and “Living Proof”. It follows 2020’s aptly titled album 2020, which was a top three hit on the ARIA Albums Chart.

If you want to find out about the making of Forever, it’s documented in Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part docuseries chronicling the band’s past and future. The docuseries features personal videos, unreleased early demos, and never before seen photos from the band’s career (more information here).