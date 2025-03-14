It’s been a decade since “Firestone” catapulted Conrad Sewell into the global spotlight, so the Brisbane-born crooner is marking the milestone with his biggest regional Australian tour to date.

Stripping things back for an intimate run of acoustic shows, Sewell will take his powerhouse vocals and raw songwriting to fans across the country throughout April and May.

The “Firestone” 10th anniversary tour will kick off in Coffs Harbour on April 4th before rolling through Kingscliff, Central Coast, Dee Why, Bowral, St Georges Basin, Newcastle, Elizabeth Beach, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Mackay, Yeppoon, and Cleveland, before wrapping things up at Kings Beach on May 31st. Joining Sewell on the road is rising singer-songwriter René Le Feuvre, who will serve as the national support act.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Sewell emphasised the importance of regional touring in Australia.

“To me, it’s one of the most rewarding things you can do. I still remember my first regional tour, the people that come out love music so much and there is a sense of connection in those towns like no other,” he said.

“I just think they appreciate it in a different way. Not every artist they like makes the effort to come to their town, so when you do, there’s a really good energy around regional shows,” he continued. “If you show them the trust and effort to come to their town, you can usually expect to see them the next time you roll around too. It’s not a revolving door of audiences in regional Australia like it might be in capital cities.”

When asked about his favourite regional touring spots, two places immediately came to Sewell’s mind.

“Wagga Wagga and Dubbo, those two are always favourites of mine,” he revealed. “When I first played in Wagga Wagga, we sold out three nights back to back to back. I just couldn’t believe the support out there. I think any artist who’s played Dubbo knows that place is wild, it’s so much fun. Any time I am in Dubbo it’s a huge party, definitely one of my favourite places to play in Australia. ”

Ticket information for Sewell’s regional tour can be found here.