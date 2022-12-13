The Wide Open Space Festival will take over the Ross River Resort for a huge weekend of music and culture next April.

From April 28th-April 30th, the 12th edition of the festival will be held at the Arrernte Country spot nestled in the scenic Tjoritja/MacDonell Ranges, just an hour drive from Mpwartne/Alice Springs.

Over three days, the creativity, connection and human spirit of Arrernte Country will be celebrated, with music, arts, workshops and much more.

On the live music front, expect everything and anything: there will be innovative electronic sounds, energetic hip hop, profound acoustic meditations and a range of other subcultures and styles from across the globe.

The 2023 Wide Open Space program will be spread over three stages and include the following:

· Burlesque

· Cabaret

· Spoken word

· Panel discussions

· A cranking themed garden party

· A dedicated kids space

· Workshops

· Projections

· Exhibitions

· Interactive installations

· Roving performance

The Ross River Resort offers the ideal opportunity to connect to country, with plenty of space to lounge and relax at the same time. A licensed bar, onsite camping, safe spaces for children, enticing food and market stalls, a pool and a historic homestead are just some of the resort’s essential attractions.

“We are honoured to present Wide Open Space in our twelfth iteration, after a year’s hiatus,” Directors Jimmy Cocking and Rodney Angelo say.

“This year we are coming back bigger and better, so expect a few changes and surprises that will streamline the event and make 2023 the best WOS we have ever had.

“It’s been tough for festivals and music events across Australia recently, but we are gearing up to have a whole lot of reasons for people to make the journey to the spiritual heart of Australia, for a stomping good time.“

If you want to see what the Red Centre is all about, the Wide Open Space Festival is the ideal starting point. For more information, head to the festival’s official website. Expressions of interest for music, workshops, arts and performance are open now.

Wide Open Space Festival pays respects to the Arrernte Traditional Owners, whose country we celebrate on.

The 2023 Wide Open Space Festival

Friday, April 28th-Sunday, April 30th

Ross River Resort, Arrernte Country, NT