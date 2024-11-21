Australian music is stepping into the spotlight at Coachella 2025, with three standout acts set to showcase the best of what Down Under has to offer.

Amyl and the Sniffers, Glass Beams, and SPEED will join the global heavyweights on one of the biggest stages in the world, proving yet again that Australian talent knows no bounds.

Pub rockers Amyl and the Sniffers are ready to bring their explosive punk rock energy to the desert. The Melbourne-based band, known for their raw, wild stage presence and unrelenting sound, recently dropped their third studio album, Cartoon Darkness, in October.

Their Coachella debut follows an impressive track record: the band won Best Rock Album at the 2019 ARIA Awards for their self-titled debut and claimed both Best Group and Best Rock Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards for their album Comfort to Me. That same year, they scored six ARIA nominations, including coveted categories like Album of the Year and Best Australian Live Act.

Glass Beams are indeed bringing something completely different to the Coachella festival. This enigmatic Melbourne-based act has been making waves with their hypnotic blend of traditional Indian music and Western psychedelia.

Founded by Rajan Silva, an Australian musician of Indian descent, Glass Beams draws inspiration from Silva’s father’s Indian roots, particularly classical music, disco, and pop from the country. Their debut EP Mirage, released in 2021, showcases a mix of jazz, krautrock, and psychedelic vibes that has garnered global acclaim

And then there’s SPEED, the Sydney hardcore heroes who have had a whirlwind year. Fresh off their win for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards for their debut Only One Mode, the band is poised for a breakout moment on the global stage. Their ferocious sound and unapologetic energy are guaranteed to make waves among the Coachella crowd.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On the ARIA red carpet, SPEED hinted at their big plans for 2025, and their inclusion in Coachella’s lineup shows they’re already making good on those promises.

“Just touring, man, just going around the whole world — Literally. We’re just trying to enjoy every moment,” the band told Tone Deaf when asked about their 2025 plans before the big news dropped.

These Aussie acts won’t just be holding their own—they’ll be standing shoulder to shoulder with a star-studded roster that includes headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. Travis Scott is also set to make a special guest appearance, adding even more excitement to the festival.

Coachella 2025 continues the festival’s tradition of shining a light on global talent while providing a platform for rising stars. Last year saw Australian acts like Dom Dolla, Flight Facilities, and Skin on Skin get the party started, and this year’s lineup looks set to continue that legacy.

If you missed out on tickets, don’t worry—you can catch all the action via the official Coachella YouTube livestream. So, whether it’s the punk rock ferocity of Amyl and the Sniffers, the hypnotic sounds of Glass Beams, or the raw energy of SPEED, be ready to cheer on the Aussie acts as they dominate the desert.