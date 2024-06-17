In Partnership with Wild Turkey Bourbon

Being a brand that lives by the credo ‘Trust Your Spirit’, Wild Turkey doesn’t do things in half measure. Its whiskies are nuanced yet adventurous, championed by pioneers in the bourbon world, and to this day every bottle serves as a symbol of the unwavering ethos of Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, who perfected his craft and created exceptional bourbon his own way.

From those formative years of Russell mastering his craft in the Kentucky heat, Trust Your Spirit has been Wild Turkey’s driving mission statement. It stands for self-empowerment, unapologetic creativity, and the courage not just to create things your own way, but to support and mentor others to do the same. Wild Turkey, and its fans, are united in a conviction that serves as the brand’s guiding star, influencing everything from the bold way it makes whiskey to how it engages with the community around it.

Now, true to its ethos, Wild Turkey is taking its boldest step yet in championing the next generation of musical talent, arriving in Sydney with the Wild Turkey House of Music 101 – a truly one-of-a-kind event aimed at opening up new ways for burgeoning musicians and attendees alike to trust their spirit.

From Music Mentorship to Wild Turkey’s House of Music 101

Early last year, the brand launched the revolutionary music platform Wild Turkey Music 101, incorporating a first-of-its-kind roaming music studio and bar that allowed fledgling musicians a leg-up into the professional space, as well as a live outlet to perform at a series of intimate shows headlined by the likes of Matt Corby, Killing Heidi, and Busby Marou.

Such was its success that they’ve decided to go one step further in 2024 by throwing what’s set to be one of THE music events of winter with Wild Turkey House of 101: a two-day experiential soiree in the heart of the Harbour City, headlined by songwriting duo Angus & Julia Stone.

Harnessing the unique vibes of the deep midwinter in an intimate setting, Wild Turkey House of Music 101 will be a celebration of genuine music, genuine bourbon and the stories both of these things create. Daytime sessions will include mentorship and creativity for emerging musicians, while nighttime events will celebrate music at its most intimate and raw – accompanied, of course, by some of the finest bourbon cocktails this side of Kentucky.

Throughout the two days, a select number of budding musical mentees who have been hand-selected via the Wild Turkey Music 101 mentorship programme will take part in learning sessions with industry leaders like producers from Studios 301 and ARIA Award-winning duo Angus & Julia Stone, with the unique opportunity to later play alongside their mentors at an intimate, ticket-only experience. This extraordinary program is a testament to Wild Turkey’s commitment to the next generation of musical talent.

Win Tickets to Wild Turkey’s House of Music 101

While Wild Turkey House of Music 101 is primarily about the music, experiences will be on offer to allow all guests to be inspired by the creativity on show. From unique food and cocktails that will challenge the palate in new ways, to being completely immersed in the music around them, this event will allow fans to celebrate community and learn how these artists have trusted their spirit.

The cozy and intimate setting will allow only a select few, beyond the musicians and their families and friends to experience the magic of both evenings. Lucky for you, Wild Turkey is giving away tickets to this money-can’t-buy experience, so make sure you ENTER NOW before it’s too late: https://wildturkeymusic.com.au/houseofmusic/

For those who miss out on access to the House itself (or simply live outside of Sydney), Wild Turkey will be hosting a number of intimate events at partner venues across the nation, with Sydney’s Shady Pines Saloon (Every Sunday in August) Adelaide’s Memphis Slims, Brisbane’s Alice and Melbourne’s Purple Pit all set to host Wild Turkey House of Music 101 experiences across the winter months.

Wild Turkey’s House of Music 101 will be landing in Sydney on July 16th-17th. For your chance to experience those who have trusted their spirit and won the Wild Turkey Music mentorship Programme, and see them perform alongside Angus & Julia Stone, enter Wild Turkey’s competition to score a double pass now. Entries close July 8th, 2024.

Remember to drinkwise.