Wildlands is skipping Adelaide in 2025.

In a social post, organisers confirmed the “difficult decision” that Wildlands Adelaide will be “taking a break this year.”

The message continues, “This isn’t a call we wanted to make, especially after three strong years in South Australia, but the landscape has shifted, and the viability of delivering the event at the standard we hold ourselves to simply isn’t possible this season.”

Wildlands, produced by Melbourne-based Untitled Group and Beyond The Valley, will go ahead as planned for Brisbane and Perth later this year, for what the live events specialist promises will be the “strongest shows” yet.

Adelaide is, historically, a tricky market for national concert promoters thanks in part to the City of Churches’ distance from Sydney and Melbourne. Late ticket-buying is also a source of frustration for show organisers.

Wildlands festival began in Brisbane in 2019, and then expanded to Adelaide and Perth in 2022.

The traveling one-day festival contributed to Untitled Group’s “record-breaking” year in 2024, during more than 630,000 tickets were sold across its events and tours; up from the 500,000 sold the previous year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The most recent edition of Wildlands drew over 85,000 attendees across Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, with a bill that was headlined by FISHER, Ice Spice and Chase & Status.

“We remain proud of what Wildlands has brought to Adelaide over the years. It’s a city that’s too often overlooked when it comes to large-scale music events, and it meant a lot to us to deliver something ambitious and deserving of our fans,” reads the update on Wildlands’ socials.

“Thank you for showing up and backing it, we are forever grateful and we hope to return to Adelaide in the future.”

Details of those shows will be announced “soon,” according to the promoter, although no further details will be issued on the Adelaide situation.

Untitled Group and its flagship festival Beyond The Valley this year celebrate their tenth anniversary.

Australia’s vibrant music festivals season is facing a crisis, for a range of reasons. Among the brands missing from the calendar are Souled Out, which cancelled its entire 2025 run just days out from the showtime, along with Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo, Esoteric Festival, Listen Out and others.