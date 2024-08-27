Also joining the festival are live acts and DJs, Malugi, Sam Alfred, Hannah Laing, Issey Cross, MESSIE, Little Fritter, 1TBSP, Sammythesinner, Moss, Djanaba, GiRLTHING, and more.
Grammy-nominated FISHER returns to Australia after a big year of international touring. He’s been busy with a slate of new singles, including ‘Somebody (2024)’ and a remix of Marlon Hoffstadt’s ‘It’s That Time,’ as well as a new track ‘Boost Up’ featuring Flowdan.
American drill sensation Ice Spice, known for collaborations with Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and Taylor Swift, joins the lineup following the release of her debut album ‘Y2K!’ last month.
Iconic British duo Chase & Status have seen a resurgence with their recent hit ‘Backbone’ featuring Stormzy, which earned them their first UK #1.
Past lineups have featured artists such as Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Dom Dolla, Diplo, Skepta, The Veronicas, BICEP, Honey Dijon, Kaytranada, and Tkay Maidza.
Presale goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th at 6pm (local time). Sign up for presale here.
Wildlands Festival 2024
Preseented by triple j and Untitled Group
Tuesday, December 31st (NYE)
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane
Saturday, January 4th
HBF Arena Parklands, Joondalup, Perth
Sunday, January 5th
Ellis Park, Adelaide
Full Lineup
FISHER
ICE SPICE
CHASE & STATUS
MARLON HOFFSTADT
TINASHE
ROYEL OTIS
SAMMY VIRJI*
WILKINSON*
RL GRIME*
BECKY HILL*
HORSEGIIRL*
CONFIDENCE MAN*
JOY (ANONYMOUS)*
LOLA YOUNG
BARKAA
MALUGI*
SAM ALFRED*
HANNAH LAING*
ISSEY CROSS*
MESSIE*
LITTLE FRITTER*
1TBSP^
SAMMYTHESINNER*
MOSS*
DJANABA*
GiRLTHING^
*Not playing Adelaide ^Brisbane only