Wildlands Festival has just unveiled its massive 2024 lineup. The single-day festival will hit Brisbane on December 31 (NYE), Perth on January 4, and Adelaide on January 5. Brisbane will once again come alive at Brisbane Showgrounds, Perth moves to a new location at HBF Arena Parklands in Joondalup, and Adelaide will return to Ellis Park.

The lineup features both local and global acts including FISHER , Ice Spice, RL Grime, Chase & Status, Marlon Hoffstadt, Tinashe, Royel Otis, Lola Young, and BARKAA across all three locations. Becky Hill, Sammy Virji, horsegiirL, Confidence Man, and Joy (Anonymous) will perform in Brisbane and Perth.

Also joining the festival are live acts and DJs, Malugi, Sam Alfred, Hannah Laing, Issey Cross, MESSIE, Little Fritter, 1TBSP, Sammythesinner, Moss, Djanaba, GiRLTHING, and more.

Grammy-nominated FISHER returns to Australia after a big year of international touring. He’s been busy with a slate of new singles, including ‘Somebody (2024)’ and a remix of Marlon Hoffstadt’s ‘It’s That Time,’ as well as a new track ‘Boost Up’ featuring Flowdan.

American drill sensation Ice Spice, known for collaborations with Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and Taylor Swift, joins the lineup following the release of her debut album ‘Y2K!’ last month.

Iconic British duo Chase & Status have seen a resurgence with their recent hit ‘Backbone’ featuring Stormzy, which earned them their first UK #1.

Past lineups have featured artists such as Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Dom Dolla, Diplo, Skepta, The Veronicas, BICEP, Honey Dijon, Kaytranada, and Tkay Maidza.

Presale goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th at 6pm (local time). Sign up for presale here.

Wildlands Festival 2024

Preseented by triple j and Untitled Group

Tuesday, December 31st (NYE)

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, January 4th

HBF Arena Parklands, Joondalup, Perth

Sunday, January 5th

Ellis Park, Adelaide

Full Lineup

FISHER

ICE SPICE

CHASE & STATUS

MARLON HOFFSTADT

TINASHE

ROYEL OTIS

SAMMY VIRJI*

WILKINSON*

RL GRIME*

BECKY HILL*

HORSEGIIRL*

CONFIDENCE MAN*

JOY (ANONYMOUS)*

LOLA YOUNG

BARKAA

MALUGI*

SAM ALFRED*

HANNAH LAING*

ISSEY CROSS*

MESSIE*

LITTLE FRITTER*

1TBSP^

SAMMYTHESINNER*

MOSS*

DJANABA*

GiRLTHING^

*Not playing Adelaide ^Brisbane only