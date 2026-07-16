After days of cryptic teasers and fan speculation, Wildlands has revealed drum and bass supergroup WORSHIP as the first act on its 2026 lineup.

Wildlands is the only place Australian fans will get to see WORSHIP – the supergroup made up of Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991 – perform, with no other national dates currently planned.

The reveal capped off a teaser campaign that had punters guessing for days. A cryptic sighting of a “pink creature” around Brisbane sparked a wave of speculation on Reddit earlier this week, before Wildlands followed up with a teaser reel across its social channels urging fans to call a new hotline, 1800 WILDLANDS.

Those who dialled in were met with a suggestively-themed voice menu that culminated in all four WORSHIP members confirming their exclusive Australian appearance.

WORSHIP brings together four of the most in-demand names in electronic music: Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock and 1991, whose combined catalogue spans multiple gold and platinum records. The collective has sold out shows at venues like the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and London’s Alexandra Palace and played Coachella’s Sahara Stage, and has been credited with helping drive drum and bass’s breakthrough into the US market over the past two years.

Wildlands’ broader lineup will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Yesterday, fellow New Year’s festival Lost Paradise also confirmed it will return this year. The festival’s three flagship stages – Arcadia, Lost Disco and Paradise Club – will all return, alongside Shambala Fields, which hosts workshops, talks, yoga, sound healing and other wellness activities across the site.

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From Rolling Stone AU/NZ