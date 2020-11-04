It’s no secret that will.i.am isn’t a fan of Donald Trump and he has a very… interesting way of describing those who vote for him.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman has expressed his worry about Trump possibly winning the 2020 U.S. presidential election on numerous occasions.

With the election results hours mere hours away, will.i.am has come out and shared this thoughts about those voting for Trump, likening them to people who are stuck in an “abusive relationship.”

Chatting to Good Morning Britain (via NME), the rapper says “that’s [like] any abusive relationship” when describing the dysfunctional dynamic between Trump and his supporters.

“There’s people that stick with their spouses and go through abuse because they don’t know how to leave,” describes will.i.am. “That doesn’t mean that they’re happy, they just don’t have the strength or the courage to get out and change and switch it up and have faith in something else. That’s all they know.”

Talking about the state of America, the rapper continued: “For the past four years, people have settled and just [taken] the embarrassment and ridiculous antics of how he behaves and how he divides and how he steers hate. Another four years of that would be detrimental for the course of America. We’re in 2020 now, by 2024 the world is totally different.”

'The past 9 months has been horrific…I believe people want a stable next four years.'@iamwill shares his thoughts about the US election. Hays people want 'equal opportunity' after seeing the divide in America. Watch the full interview here 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/bbtysORakF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 3, 2020

The rapper and the rest of the Black Eyed Peas have publicly backed Joe Biden to triumph over Trump, and has been doing his bit in getting people out to vote in the election.

One presidential candidate (who definitely won’t win no matter what happens) that will.i.am isn’t a fan of either is Kanye West, who was criticised harshly by the Black Eyed Peas frontman for dipping his toes in all of this political stuff and doing something that’s straight up “dangerous.”