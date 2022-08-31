Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are rumoured to be front runners for album of the year at The Grammys but will Bad Bunny get a nod?

Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti is currently holding a grip on top spots among various charts all over the world but will the Grammys recognize the album? Verano has currently amassed 6.5 billion global Spotify streams according to Hits Daily Double.

The site also reports that Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers and Beyoncé’s Renaissance are currently the top candidates to win Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. With Bad Bunny’s Verano tearing through the charts, the site says it would only make sense that the album receives at least a nomination at the awards.

Many fans have been saying that Adele’s 30 album is a top contender as well. Personally, a few 2022 favorites of mine that I would like to see recognized are Denzel Curry’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Billy Woods’ Aethiopes, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry: Pharrell vs. Ye. This has been one of the better years for albums in recent memory, and it looks like this year’s AOTY will be a tightly contested race.

“Will Grammy honor Bunny with at least an Album of the Year nom? Will the Secret Committee let him be part of this year’s story or find some arcane rule to block him? Top Academy Grammy insiders say they are leaning toward crowning Kendrick Lamar and/or Beyoncé—not that one could really argue with either given the strong performance by their latest releases.”

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers is currently sitting at an 85 critic score on Metacritic with a user score of 89. The album is summarized on the site as, “Summary: The fifth full-length studio release for rapper Kendrick Lamar features guest appearances from Baby Keem, Blxst, Sam Dew, Ghostface Killah, Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Kodak Black, Tanna Leone, Taylour Paige, Amanda Reifer, Sampha, and Summer Walker.”

Renaissance is currently sitting at a 92 critic score on Metacritic with a user score of 89. The album is summarized on the site as, “Summary: The first new studio album for Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade features contributions from 070 Shake, A.G. Cook, Mike Dean, Drake, Jay-Z, Labrinth, Skrillex, Tems, The-Dream, and The Neptunes.”

Un Verano Sin Ti is currently sitting at an 85 critic score on Metacritic with a user score of 67. The album is described by the site as, “Summary: The surprise release from Latin artist Bad Bunny (who will also star in a Spiderman spin-off film in 2024) features guest appearances from Rauw Alejandro, Buscabulla, Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Bomba Estéreo, and The Marías.”