Australian icons of the rock scene, Wolfmother, are playing a stunning new show at Twilight at Taronga, and we’re giving away a double pass to see them live! All you’ve gotta do is fill out the form at the bottom of this article!

Yep, that’s right, those looking to catch Wolfmother live can see them at 2020’s Twilight at Taronga on Saturday 1 Feb with support act The Buoys – a not-for-profit event with all proceeds going into an incredible cause: Taronga’s Wildlife Crisis Appeal. With the fantastic background setting of Taronga Zoo and views of the Sydney Harbour skyline, Twilight at Taronga is the ultimate live music experience.

What is Twilight at Taronga I hear you ask? Well, Twilight at Taronga brings together a variety of music-loving audiences who want to enjoy a unique and intimate performance setting. It’s an event with hands down one of the best views in the world, all backdropped by the picturesque summer evening, and it all happens within the natural amphitheatre at Taronga Zoo, so you can enjoy a lovely picnic while the wildlife of Taronga settle in for the evening!

Twilight at Taronga announced that the 2020 Summer Concert Series will directly assist the Wildlife Crisis Appeal that provides funding for the unprecedented amount of displaced and wounded wildlife impacted by bushfires, heat stress and ongoing long-term drought including koalas, bats, wallabies, echidnas and more.

Check out ‘Joker and the Thief’ by Wolfmother below.

Proceeds from Twilight at Taronga were originally announced as contributing to Taronga Zoo’s ongoing conservation work, however, in these current conditions, it has become clear to the Zoo that the funds are needed for Taronga’s Wildlife Crisis Appeal so that the vast number of affected Australian wildlife can be provided with support.

Throughout this current crisis, Taronga has been involved in a number of emergency response operations, helping to save wildlife from the devastation of the bushfires and droughts by providing emergency shelter, medical care and rehabilitation.

Donations to the Wildlife Crisis Appeal can also be made at all Twilight at Taronga shows.

So what are you waiting for? Support a great cause and come see Wolfmother play an absolutely unmissable show.

