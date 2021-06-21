To celebrate the release of Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ new album Carnage, we’re giving away 5 copies of the album on vinyl.

Released digitally back in February, with the vinyl and CD versions just released on Friday June 18th, the highly-anticipated album from the Aussie icons offers up eight mesmerising tracks of the distinct kind of alt-rock goodness we’ve come to know and love Nick Cave for.

Described by Cave as a “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe,” the album is a welcomed result of 2020s pandemic-induced global lockdowns. While the pair have composed and released many tracks together over the years – Ellis being a long-term member of The Bad Seeds – Carnage marks the first full-length album they’ve released as a duo.

“Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” said Ellis, “the eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

