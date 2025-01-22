In Partnership with Lipton Ice Tea

Laneway Festival has become the ultimate destination for Aussie and Kiwi music lovers who crave fresh sounds, unforgettable vibes, and a line-up of boundary-pushing artists. From its humble beginnings in the laneways of Melbourne in 2004, this iconic festival has grown into a global celebration of cutting-edge music and culture. True to form, this year attendees can expect more electrifying performances, festival-first surprises, and a crowd that knows how to bring the energy. And with such a stellar lineup, it’s no surprise that this year’s event is a sellout across both Australia and New Zealand.

Luckily, Lipton Ice Tea has your back, with double passes up for grabs to the sold out shows in your town.

AUSTRALIA: ENTER HERE For your chance to WIN 1 of 4 double passes to Laneway.

NEW ZEALAND: ENTER HERE For your chance to WIN 1 of 4 double passes to Laneway.

Headliners You Can’t Miss

Laneway Festival goers have come to expect the greatest acts that reflect the culture, and 2025 doesn’t disappoint. Leading the charge is the incomparable Charli XCX, whose bold, boundary-pushing pop anthems and electrifying stage presence have made her a global sensation. With hits like Boom Clap and 365, Charli’s set promises an exhilarating mix of chart-toppers and experimental sounds, perfectly capturing the high-energy spirit of Laneway, and of course, bringing her Brat era to the southern hemisphere summer.

Joining Charlie is indie-pop darling Clairo, whose ethereal vocals and deeply personal lyrics have resonated with fans worldwide. Expect a heartfelt and dreamy performance as she brings songs from her critically acclaimed albums to life.

Adding to the festival’s diverse sonic palette is Bicep, the electronic duo renowned for their immersive live shows. Their visually stunning CHROMA AV DJ set will be a feast for both the ears and eyes, creating a multi-sensory experience unlike any other.

Fans of indie rock are in for a treat with Beabadoobee, whose grungy yet melodic tracks continue to redefine the genre. Meanwhile, Australia’s very own Skegss will deliver their signature blend of surf rock and infectious energy, ensuring the crowd stays on their feet. Rounding out the lineup are rising stars like Remi Wolf and Olivia Dean, who bring their unique sounds and undeniable charisma to the stage, making Laneway Festival 2025 an unmissable celebration of 2025’s hottest music.

Laneway Dates and Locations

Laneway Festival 2025 will tour major cities across Australia and New Zealand this February:

Auckland: Thursday, 6 February 2025 – Western Springs

Brisbane: Saturday, 8 February 2025 – Brisbane Showgrounds

Sydney: Sunday, 9 February 2025 – Centennial Park

Melbourne: Friday, 14 February 2025 – Flemington Park

Adelaide: Saturday, 15 February 2025 – Bonython Park

Perth: Sunday, 16 February 2025 – Wellington Square

What’s Up for Grabs?

Lipton Ice Tea wants to spend keep your summer fresh by giving away 8 double passes Laneway Festival:

4 x Double Passes for Laneway Australia (2x VIP & 2x GA)

4 x Double Passes for Laneway New Zealand (Auckland) (2x VIP & 2x GA)

How to Enter

Feeling lucky? Entering is easier than sipping an ice-cold Lipton Ice Tea. Simply fill out the form below and brush up on the set lists.

Hurry – entries close February 3rd. Winners will be notified via email by February 4th.