As Tones and I releases her debut album Welcome to the Madhouse this week, her iconic Rolling Stone Australia cover will make history as an NFT. So to celebrate, we’re giving away a merch pack including a copy of the album on vinyl, a hoodie, a t-shirt and a backpack.

More than a year after she graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia’s debut issue, Tones and I is making history as her cover becomes the first to be released as a NFT.

Taking place as part of a 24-hour sale from 12pm AEST on Monday, July 19th, the initiative marks the first time in the iconic masthead’s global 53-year history that a cover has been released as a NFT.

Limited to just 350, those lucky enough to get hold of one of the bundles – priced at $250 – will also receive a physical copy of Rolling Stone Australia’s debut (and sold out) issue – signed and numbered by Tones And I – plus an exclusive aqua-coloured cassette version of her debut album.

While Tones and I’s debut album – Welcome to The Madhouse – is officially released on July 16th, sales of the NFT bundle will also be part of a pioneering Australian first, with each sale being ARIA Charts accredited.

The 350 collectors to secure one of the collectable bundles will also get their names etched in history, with all willing NFT buyers set to feature in an upcoming issue of Rolling Stone Australia in a double-page spread.

The busker-turned-chart-topper Tones (real name Toni Watson) found global success with 2019 hit single ‘Dance Monkey‘, and more recently, 2020’s ‘Fly Away’ which has taken off after going viral on TikTok.

Heightened by her delicate yet stand-out vocals, and with each track written and co-produced by Tones, her debut is set to be one of 2021’s greatest albums.

