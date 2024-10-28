Melbourne/Naarm-based metalcore band Windwaker is set to tour Australia in January and February 2025, announcing their largest tour to date.

The band will hit the road in support of their latest album, Hyperviolence, which was released in July. They’ll be joined by special guests Thousand Below (USA) along with fellow Australians Diamond Construct and Headwreck.

The tour kicks off at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Thursday, January 30th. From there, Windwaker and their friends will make stops at the Newcastle Hotel (Friday, January 31st), Sydney’s Manning Bar (Saturday, February 1st), Albury’s Beer Deluxe (Sunday, February 2nd), Adelaide’s Uni Bar (Thursday, February 6th), Melbourne’s 170 Russell (Friday, February 7th), and wrap things up at Perth’s Amplifier Bar on Saturday, February 8th.

Tickets for the tour will be available through the Destroy All Lines website starting this Friday, November 1st, at 11am local time. The pre-sale opens on Thursday, October 31st, at 11am AEDT. You can sign up for Early Bird access here.

Windwaker shared their excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “We’re so excited to hit the road and finally bring our new album HYPERVIOLENCE to life on stages all across Australia!

“This record was made to be experienced live, and we’ve gone all in to make sure we deliver on our biggest and best shows yet. We can’t wait to share the stage with some of our favourite acts, we’ve made sure these are shows that you don’t want to miss.”