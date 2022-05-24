Wine Machine has announced its 2022/2023 lineup, with the likes of Lime Cordiale, Flight Facilities, and San Cisco set to make it a vintage year.

The fine wine and dance event is heading to WA’s Swan Valley, SA’s McLaren Vale, and TAS’s Huon Valley across November, December, and January for three delightful days of picnics and parties (see full dates below).

Garden party by day, fabulous fiesta by night, Wine Machine takes music fans into the heart of some of Australia’s best wineries.

Electronic duo Flight Facilities lead the lineup, set to bring their acclaimed global live show to some of the country’s top wineries. Festival favourites Lime Cordiale will play all three dates, as will dance-pop band Cut Copy and indie-pop group San Cisco. Fellow indie-pop outfit Client Liaison will play everywhere except SA.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Masked Wolf, Happiness Is Wealth, and Sumner. Jimi the Kween will host the event, with the Poof Doof Drag Jamboree set to “serve up a stack of fierce drag madness.”

Away from the music, Wine Machine is welcoming back Cellar Door, a playground containing art installations, garden games, pop-up bars and gourmet delights to keep fans entertained all day.

Pre-sale for Wine Machine begins on Tuesday, May 31st at 6pm AEST (register now here). General sale then begins on Wednesday, June 1st at 12pm AEST via IWannaTicket.

Wine Machine 2022/2023

Flight Facilities*

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

San Cisco

Client Liason*+

Masked Wolf#

Art Vs Science#

Stace Cadet (DJ set)^

Sumner#

Mell Hall

Happiness Is Wealth

Jimi The Kween

The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree

*DJ set TAS

+excluding SA

#SA only

^TAS only

Saturday, November 26th 2022

Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley, WA

Saturday, December 17th 2022

Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale, SA

Saturday, January 14th 2023

Home Hill Winery, Huon Valley, TAS