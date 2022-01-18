In the first group live session in almost two years, K-pop group WINNER revealed that they have music planned for 2022.

WINNER are back with news that’s making us go: ‘“Really really?” Apologies for the bad joke, but the possibility of a WINNER comeback has us excited.

For those out of the loop, WINNER have been on hiatus for close to two years while members Jin-woo and Seung-hoon were serving in the military, in accordance with Korea’s mandatory military enlistment laws. The two were discharged recently, making fans think that a WINNER comeback might soon be on the horizon.

It seems like it is.

On January 17th, the quartet gathered for a live session with all four members for the first time in two years. While that was a momentous occasion in itself, the group sent excitement soaring by hinting at new music.

“We have been thinking that we wanted to promote as a full group as soon as possible. There’s so much more good energy.” they said.

“We have been making preparations for our comeback for a very long time. We also have a lot of schedules planned. We have missed our fans so much. You can rest assured that we are preparing a lot, and 2022 will be a year full of activities.”

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Their 2022 release will be the group’s first in two years, after 2020’s Remember, which was released shortly before Jin-woo enlisted in the military. The group also celebrated seven years together in August 2021.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Everyday’ by WINNER: