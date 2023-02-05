Get ready to indulge in a sweet treat as Winston Surfshirt have announced a national tour in support of their latest album, Panna Cotta.

The ‘Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour’ will see the funky six-piece traverse the East Coast in May and June, visiting iconic venues like Melbourne’s The Night Cat and Mary’s Underground in Sydney (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 9th at 11am local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 7th at 10am local time (sign up here).

These intimate shows will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with the band and witness their latest album, Panna Cotta, come to life. As Winston Surfshirt themselves put it, “these were some of the best times and our most cherished memories. We felt like going back to basics one more time and thought we’d bring those vibes back. OG fans, this one’s for you.”

Panna Cotta was released late last year, and featured collaborations with names like Talib Kweli, Kimbra, Genesis Owusu, and Dope Lemon across its 15 tracks. It was Winston Surfshirt’s third studio album, following 2017’s Sponge Cake and 2019’s Apple Crumble (notice a theme here?).

Winston Surfshirt 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents

Saturday, May 6th

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, May 13th

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday, June 2nd

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

