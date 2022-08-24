Winston Surfshirt have announced their new album Panna Cotta, and released another new single.

The band’s third studio album is scheduled for release on November 11th via Sweat It Out and BMG (preorder here). The 15 tracks feature a stellar lineup of collaborators, including Dope Lemon, Talib Kweli, Genesis Owusu, and Kimbra.

As Winston explains, there’s method behind the curious album title, which continues the band’s tradition of naming albums after desserts. “Panna Cotta is the last dessert on the table, something for everyone to try, a bunch of different ingredients mixed together. I’d say it is my dream album that I wanted to hear Winston Surfshirt make. It’s us ticking some names off our bucket list of features,” he says.

“Sometime around the release of Apple Crumble while it was being mastered and cut, we started talking about what we wanted to do next. I always wanted to work with other artists on records for our own stuff and from the get-go had the idea that the next album would be full of collaborations, every song would have a feature, so started pulling bits together with that intention.

“We had a UK/EU tour booked early 2020 and decided to go a couple weeks early and spend some time in my family home in the countryside of West Sussex making beats for the album. Two years later, 12 features, 15 songs, and it’s yours.”

To celebrate the album announcement, Winston Surfshirt have also shared new single ‘Of Another Kind’, featuring guest appearances by Sydney-based artist Milan Ring and local rapper Jerome Farah. With a style Winston hails as being an intriguing mixture of house and jazz, the track should get fans excited for the direction the band are heading on Panna Cotta.

Winston Surfshirt’s ‘Of Another Kind’ is out now.

Check out ‘Of Another Kind’ by Winston Surfshirt: