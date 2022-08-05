After a video showed Wiz Khalifa publicly snapping at two LA DJs for not playing his music, the rapper has apologised for his behaviour.

Wiz Khalifa has apologised for publicly snapping at two DJs in an LA-based club for not playing his new music. Earlier this week, fans on social media called the rapper out for ‘bottom-tier behaviour’ when a video showed him verbally abusing and shoving two DJs in an LA club. Miffed that the DJs were not playing any tracks from his new album – which had dropped that day – Wiz commandeered the stage and went off on the two, who looked visibly uncomfortable.

In the video, he was heard saying: “Bitch ass *****, if you wanna fight, ***** we can do it,” he’s heard saying. “Y’all ****** suck, don’t hug me bitch. Y’all ****** suck, play my new shit *****, play it *****, play ‘Bad Ass Bitches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

Now, Khalifa has addressed his behaviour and apologised for his actions.

While speaking to DJ Drama and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club, Khalifa admitted that his actions were out of line.

“First of all, I want to apologise to all the DJs in the entire DJ community for my behaviour. I do realise that it was a bit much, and I’m a big enough man to admit that ‘Yo, that shouldn’t have happened, that shouldn’t go down. That’s not how business gets handled and that’s not how you get your point across.” the rapper said.

“So, I apologise to anybody whom I offended. Sincerely.” he added.

Wiz then went on to explain what had happened that night. According to his account, he was ‘officially’ booked to be at the club that night to mark the release of his album. As part of the deal, Wiz was supposed to have a small set of five songs, which his team had passed on to the DJs.

When the time came for the songs to be played, however, technical issues resulted in delays. “It was just a real issue with, like, timing and firing the songs. The cues were wrong.” Wiz tried to communicate with the DJs, but since he hadn’t worked with them previously, their attempts to sync were ‘thrown off’. According to him, he tried to handle the situation by first calmly speaking to the DJs, but as the set continued, Wiz claimed their behaviour bordered on ‘unprofessional’.

“Songs were playing in the middle of the songs. I know the order of the songs, so I would ask to go to the next one. And then a song that I didn’t even have in the order comes on,” he said. “It was just really frustrating, and I got emotional. I showed my emotions, and that’s mainly what you see in the video.”

He then admitted that his behaviour that night had been less than model.

“I was definitely out of line for touching the young man’s hat, and for doing what most people would consider assaulting a DJ. That was not in my character. That is not how I handle things, and it’s not excusable. It’s not defendable in any way, shape, or form.” Khalifa said.

The rapper also claimed he had reached out to DJ Mike Danger, but the two haven’t had the chance to speak to each other yet.

Watch Wiz Khalifa address his recent controversy: