In a new video, Wiz Khalifa appears to be snapping at and threatening two DJs at a show for not playing his new music.

Wiz Khalifa is getting backlash for snapping at two DJs for not playing his new music at a Los Angeles show.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Khalifa is seen criticising DJs Mike Danger and MC Tron for not doing their jobs properly – which apparently constitutes playing his new music. He also appears to be shoving and threatening them.

“Bitch ass *****, if you wanna fight, ***** we can do it,” he’s heard saying. “Y’all ****** suck, don’t hug me bitch. Y’all ****** suck, play my new shit *****, play it *****, play ‘Bad Ass Bitches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”

By this time, the people on the stage look visibly uncomfortable. Khalifa then goes on to address the crowd.

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass ****** act like this shit is acceptable. I’m a real ass ***** dawg, my album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new shit dawg.” he says.

He then shoves another person, saying: “Get out the way, I don’t like you dawg.”

In another shorter clip taken from a different angle, Khalifa is seen riling up the crowd, claiming he would teach the DJs how to do their jobs.

As expected, people on Twitter went off on Khalifa for his entitled behaviour, calling it bullying, ‘lame’ and ‘cringe’.

“Wiz music do not slap enough for him to be threatening DJs,” said one user.

If Wiz is so relevant he should be bringing his own DJ. DJ should of unplugged the laptop and walked out,” said another.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Twitter roasting Wiz Khalifa for his actions:

For someone who hasn't had a hit record in over 10 years… He needa chill , DJ's are still the backbone of the industry and always will be. I can easily rock any party without playing his shit. https://t.co/QyVZGL4NCs — TheRealDjHektik 🎤🎧 (@DjHektik973) August 1, 2022

This is photo proof of what happens when you play anything new from Wiz Khalifa. https://t.co/P17pFlC8Um pic.twitter.com/cuimZZm9PM — Rocky. (@RoccosMdrnLife_) August 1, 2022

Wiz Khalifa is one of the most over rated rappers ever look at him giving it the biggun coz he’s been doing karate lessons the big tart https://t.co/F1fSJijUwt — Lunar C (@LunarCFT) August 1, 2022

No respectable DJ is currently searching or have searched for Wiz Khalifa bangers in over a decade… No clubber requests it 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/JaOpYaD8yf — GGGenius (@budddie1) August 1, 2022

I haven’t played a @wizkhalifa track in like 10 years. If that’s me in the DJ booth he’s getting straight chin checked. I don’t care who you are, this is pure disrespect https://t.co/i55jqigDYW — JOE MAZ (@JoeMaz) August 1, 2022

This is some bottom tier behavior dawg this ain’t how you talk to ppl https://t.co/stToIl1OZU — Keyser Söze (@gnarlysomali) August 1, 2022

Wiz Khalifa woulda had me effed up. I would've cut his mic off and dropped Drake or some shit. Can't believe the DJ still played his record after all that abuse https://t.co/TWnsYqZZ9w — Wizkidd (@Djwizkidd) August 1, 2022

I thought he was more mature than that 😕 type of father figure is that to humiliate someone for not doing their job right. Lol anywho I haven’t heard from him since “see you again” lol https://t.co/nEpkVrGYjM — Gabriela Nicole 🦋🇭🇳 (@gabrielanmejia) August 1, 2022

If this happened to me I'm going to jail same night https://t.co/oVg34T9Di9 — DJ Mikey O (@Djmikeyo_) August 1, 2022

Nigga took a few kickboxing classes now he walking around like he Tyson. https://t.co/gIxci4xh7F — KREMASPAPI 🇭🇹 (@Lakay__509) August 1, 2022

Brœther you are in your mid 30s https://t.co/ShsVZKeqIa — Will (@geauxsohard) August 1, 2022