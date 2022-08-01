In a new video, Wiz Khalifa appears to be snapping at and threatening two DJs at a show for not playing his new music.

Wiz Khalifa is getting backlash for snapping at two DJs for not playing his new music at a Los Angeles show.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Khalifa is seen criticising DJs Mike Danger and MC Tron for not doing their jobs properly – which apparently constitutes playing his new music. He also appears to be shoving and threatening them.

“Bitch ass *****, if you wanna fight, ***** we can do it,” he’s heard saying. “Y’all ****** suck, don’t hug me bitch. Y’all ****** suck, play my new shit *****, play it *****, play ‘Bad Ass Bitches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”

By this time, the people on the stage look visibly uncomfortable. Khalifa then goes on to address the crowd.

“I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass ****** act like this shit is acceptable. I’m a real ass ***** dawg, my album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new shit dawg.” he says.

He then shoves another person, saying: “Get out the way, I don’t like you dawg.”

In another shorter clip taken from a different angle, Khalifa is seen riling up the crowd, claiming he would teach the DJs how to do their jobs.

As expected, people on Twitter went off on Khalifa for his entitled behaviour, calling it bullying, ‘lame’ and ‘cringe’.

“Wiz music do not slap enough for him to be threatening DJs,” said one user.

If Wiz is so relevant he should be bringing his own DJ. DJ should of unplugged the laptop and walked out,” said another.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Twitter roasting Wiz Khalifa for his actions:

